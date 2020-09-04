All students allowed to return to Hamilton Southeastern Schools classrooms

Hamilton Southeastern Schools is sending students back to the classroom, at least part-time.

The school board made the decision after the City of Fishers changed its coronavirus community risk rating to moderate.

Last month school started with all students virtual.

After Labor Day, the plan was to send pre-schoolers through fourth-graders back to class using a hybrid model and keep everyone else virtual.

However, the yellow risk rating brought new recommendations, comforting the school board enough to move grades “five through 12” to a 50-50 model as well.

Meanwhile, parents with conflicting opinions were invited to speak tonight at a public school board meeting.

“We want to make our kids return to the classroom can happen as soon as safely possible, but we have concerns about a potentially expedited re-opening plan,” One parent said. “We have got to give these kids an opportunity to excel, and they excel in the classroom. Don’t let fear, hold our children back.

The older students grades “five through 12” will start their 50-50 in-class learning on Thursday, September 17th.