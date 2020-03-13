All public school districts in Hamilton County close over coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All six public school districts in Hamilton County announced they will close starting Monday, March 16.

The decision came after Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced on Thursday that most Marion County public schools will close Friday and all county schools would be closed by Monday.

Officials said they are following the recommendation of the Hamilton County Health Department.

Hamilton County district schools will be in session on Friday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Statement from Westfield Washington Schools:

Westfield Washington Schools has been working in conjunction with state, county and local officials, as well as other Hamilton County school districts, to plan diligently for a possible COVID-19 situation. WWS has made the decision for school to be in session tomorrow (Friday, March 13). Beginning Monday, March 16, WWS will be closed through spring break.

Statement from Noblesville Schools:

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 virus. Based on this guidance and in collaboration with all other Hamilton County school districts, we will be closing all schools beginning Monday, March 16, 2020. This includes the closure of all Miller Explorer and Little Millers preschool locations and their spring break camps. School will be in session tomorrow Friday, March 13. Students will be excused on Monday, March 16 and we will not require that this student day be made up. This is due to a recent announcement from the Governor waiving up to 20 days of school. We will save the remainder of these waiver days in case we need them in the future. Teachers will report to work on Monday to finalize plans for the closure. Continued student learning during this closure period is important for academic retention and progress. Therefore, we will initiate extended eLearning beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27, 2020 for a total of 9 days.

Statement from Carmel Clay Schools:

After consulting epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists and the Hamilton County Health Department, we have decided to close Carmel Clay Schools starting Monday, March 16th through April 10, 2020. We will assess the spread of the virus and will communicate if additional time off is needed prior to April 10th. We will be in school tomorrow so teachers can communicate with students and make sure that they have all of the materials needed for virtual learning, and their personal possessions. The closure includes cancellation of all after school practices, extra-curricular activities, as well as, all school and PTO sponsored events. The plan is for all students and staff to return to school and resume normal activities following spring break on April 13th. On Monday and Tuesday, CCS staff will be collaborating and planning virtual lessons. We will be using Canvas and G-Suite Tools to deliver instruction and learning experiences for our students. Virtual learning will begin on Wednesday, March 18th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video