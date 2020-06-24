All Marion County public schools will start on scheduled date; online options available

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The superintendents of Marion County’s eleven public school districts announced today that students will return to the classroom on their scheduled start date.

The school districts with their start dates in parentheses are Beech Grove City Schools (July 30), Franklin Township Community Schools (August 3), Indianapolis Public Schools (August 3), MSD of Decatur Township (August 3), MSD of Lawrence Township (August 3), Perry Township Schools (July 29), MSD of Pike Township (August 4), MSD of Warren Township (July 29), MSD of Washington Township (July 30), MSD of Wayne Township (July 29), and School Town of Speedway (August 4).

The schools will offer instructional options in either the physical school setting or online for students who are unable or are uncomfortable with returning to school.

The superintendents plan to provide families with more guidance in early July after the Marion County Public Health Department finalizes their recommendations.

The guidance will include procedures for symptom screening; cleaning and disinfection; cloth facial coverings and masks or face shields; social distancing; student health and safety; bus transportation; and identifying, reporting, and tracing cases.