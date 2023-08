INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked due to a semi-truck fire on I-65 northbound in Boone County.

As crews try to clear the scene, lanes will be blocked for the next 30 minutes on I-65 northbound between Blubaugh Ave. and County Line Road.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.