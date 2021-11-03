All children 5-11 now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID vaccine in Indiana

This photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that Hoosiers ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine. This is following Tuesday’s authorization of the pediatric vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine that is currently authorized for use in individuals under age 18.

“Having a COVID-19 vaccine available to our younger Hoosiers is a game changer in terms of our efforts to keep children healthy and in school for in-person learning,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they are exposed but have no symptoms, so I encourage parents to get their children vaccinated if they are eligible.”

The pediatric vaccine will be available on a walk-in basis from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis.

Additional locations will be updated throughout the day at www.ourshot.in.gov.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, parents who wish to schedule an appointment for their child to receive the vaccine can do so at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 or (866) 211-9966 for assistance. Please note that 211 cannot make appointments until Thursday.

Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment or call ahead to ensure that a site has vaccine available prior to visiting the location. A parent or guardian must provide consent, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult.

The pediatric dose of Pfizer is lower than the dosage for ages 12 and older, so parents should ensure they visit a site that carries the pediatric dosage. To find these clinics, visit https://ourshot.in.gov beginning Thursday and look for the pin designating sites with pediatric vaccine.