Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed three people Saturday night in Clinton County, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities were called to a crash on U.S. 421 at County Road 350 South.

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary reports indicate that a Silver 2020 Subaru driven by Amanda Armstrong, of Kokomo, was traveling southbound on U.S. 421 when she crossed the center line and struck a Black 2013 GMC Yukon occupied by five people. The driver of the GMC Yukon was already driving to the right of the roadway to avoid the collision. When attempting to correct its course of travel, the GMC Yukon rolled over.

CCSO says the Subaru continued left of center and struck a Silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 69-year-old Jackie Burgin, of Frankfort, head on. The Chevrolet Trailblazer — occupied by Jackie and Shirley Burgin, 66 — caught fire as a result of the impact, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Armstrong and Jackie and Shirley Burgin were all pronounced dead at the scene. EMS took a passenger in the GMC Yukon to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also found a dog that survived the crash. The Humane Society of Clinton County arrived on scene to take possession of the animal, CCSO said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly released the following statement:

Overnight, I, along with dozens of fellow first responders came upon yet another tragic and preventable scene. Words simply fail to describe the heartbreak caused by the actions that took place here tonight. This scene was an intricate one, and I am thankful to all of our Deputies and their specialties to reconstruct this crash meticulously and accurately. Once again, I saw multiple agencies come together to render the highest level of care to multiple victims, while supporting each other in the aftermath. I appreciate all of those who came to our aid from our chaplains, to the wreckers and the humane society. We simply could not have completed this investigation sufficiently, without all of you! My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains will be available to anyone in need of their services in the days and weeks to come. If you are out enjoying the festivities of the holiday, celebrate responsibly. PLEASE, don’t drink and drive! Sheriff Rich Kelly