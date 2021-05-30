Alcohol banned at northwest Indiana beach

PORTER, Ind. — Park officials have ordered an emergency ban on booze at a northwestern Indiana beach due to fights and other disorderly behavior among visitors.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the alcohol ban at Porter Beach in Porter was announced Friday afternoon and remains in effect to Sept. 7.

The presence of park and local police also will be increased. The beach is along Lake Michigan, northeast of Gary. It remains open to the public.

Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz made the decision after a rash of disorderly conduct, drunken behavior, harassment and fights.