NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announces shows for her “Triple Moon” Tour, including a stop in Noblesville.

Morissette will perform at the Ruoff Music Center on Sat, Jul. 27, 2024, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. Joining her will be Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, with help from Morgan Wade.

Alanis Morissette performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Joan Jett & the Blackhearts perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Apr. 18, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Morgan Wade performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” ​​Morissette said in a release.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale starting Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. They will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.