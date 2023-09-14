CARMEL, Ind. — A man wanted out of Alabama on a capital murder charge was arrested in Carmel after leading officers on a pursuit.

The Carmel Police Department said officers were notified that a stolen vehicle originally from Huntsville, Alabama was detected on WIllowmere Drive in Carmel on Thursday, Aug. 31 around 9:10 p.m.

CPD officers observed the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Damon A. Blinks, operating a stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop to apprehend Blinks.

Booking photo of Damon A. Blinks. Courtesy of Hamilton County Jail.

Blinks ignored instructions from officers to stop and a pursuit began, CPD said. The suspect later exited the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot on Aqueduct Way.

Blinks was eventually detained by officers and brought to the Hamilton County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Unlawful carrying of a handgun

Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle

Resisting law enforcement

Theft: possession of stolen property

CPD said Blinks will extradited to Alabama in connection to his pending capital murder charge.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.