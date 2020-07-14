Alabama coroner searches for family of Indianapolis man killed in crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A coroner’s office has released the identity of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man killed in car crash in Alabama in hopes of finding his family.

On July 8, Duane Johnson, of Indianapolis, died in a car crash on I-65 in Cullman County. Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick is working to find Johnson’s family to notify them and is hoping that by releasing Johnson’s photo it can help speed up the process.

If you know any information on Duane Johnson’s family, please call 256-734-2393.