KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — An Akron, Indiana, man who was wanted in multiple counties has been arrested by state police.

According to a press release, 51-year-old Robert Workman led police on a chase before he was ultimately arrested. Troopers initially identified a Cadillac Escalade Workman was driving on Interstate 70 near mile marker 114.

ISP indicated that its troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Workman sped away. The chase began in Henry County and ultimately ended Hancock County.

ISP reported that its deputies deployed stop sticks, flattening both of Workman’s passenger side tires. Despite his tires’ condition, Workman continued to drive with flats.

Police indicated that both of the Escalade’s passenger side tires eventually flew off, but Workman continued to drive the vehicle on its rims. Near mile marker 87, the Escalade lost its axles and became immobilized.

Workman then barricaded himself in the vehicle before later trying to flee on foot. According to ISP, pepper ball guns and tasers were used to de-escalate the incident.

A female passenger in the Escalade, later identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Workman of Indianapolis complied with police commands and was taken into custody alongside Robert Workman.

Troopers later searched the vehicle and discovered methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Police then determined Robert Workman had active warrants in three counties.

Robert Workman now faces seven preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, which is a Level 5 Felony.

Jennifer Workman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Possession of methamphetamine is a Level 6 Felony in Indiana.