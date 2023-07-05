INDIANAPOLIS — Air quality in some parts of central Indiana once again dipped into the “unhealthy for everyone” category.

Some parts saw an air quality index number as bad as when wildfire smoke came through in late June.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Krista McEnany said July 5 is usually a day for poor air quality.

”We’re still cleaning out the atmosphere, cleaning out that air from all of the particles that were placed in it yesterday,” McEnany said.

Dr. Nadia Krupp, the Director of the Riley Children’s Asthma Program said this is usually a day where they are busier.

”Fireworks and the Fourth of July are historically one of the days we have more asthma admissions to the emergency room and the hospital,” Krupp said. “The fifth of July that day and that night is when we have a lot of kids come in.”

Krupp said people with pre-existing lung conditions and those watching after that group should be extra vigilant right now. Especially, with some of that group still dealing with the consequences of the wildfire particulates.

”People could have a lingering cough for several weeks,” Krupp said.

Kids with asthma or other breathing issues are ones to keep an extra eye on.

”Younger children breathe faster and more deeply compared to their body size than adults do,” Krupp explained. ”Wildfire smoke exposure or other types of smoke exposure, they’ll actually get a bigger dose relative to their size than adults would.”

Luckily, the fireworks smoke should clear out quickly.

By Wednesday afternoon, the air quality index across Indy had already been cut in half when compared to the higher points it reached Tuesday night.

”Especially as we’re getting a change in our weather pattern again, that’s going to help clear this air out,” McEnany said.

As for when Canadian wildfire smoke could return to central Indiana air, McEnany said we’re at the mercy of the wind.

”It’s all going to be dependent on how heavily these fires are burning and then what’s going on in our upper air pattern,” she said. “How is our jet stream behaving and is the pattern that that jet stream is taking is it going to carry that smoke all the way here to Indiana.”

One Canadian wildfire officer said crews are the busiest they have been in years. He said a drought has led them to this disastrous fire season.

”With the amount of fire in the landscape from the heavy spring fire load into now, that is probably going to be one of the longer busier fire seasons that we’ve seen certainly in this area in a long time,” said James Bergen, a wildfire officer for the Fort St. John fire zone.

If you want to monitor the air quality around you, you can use PurpleAir or AirNow.