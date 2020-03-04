Air conditioning units from Indianapolis church stolen and damaged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis church falls victim to an overnight smash and grab. Thieves stole multiple air conditioning units from the church on Indy’s near northeast side.

The copper wires have been cut and concrete slabs are empty after someone swiped a pair of air conditioners outside New Haven Missionary Baptist Church.

"Two were taken and a third was on the sidewalk. It looked like they got spooked or just couldn't get it loaded," said church pastor Charles McClain Jr.

While the gate was padlocked, the burglars were able to force their way inside the fence. A neighbor walking her dog discovered the theft and called police after finding the third damaged A-C unit abandoned in front of the church.

"We're not angry. We're discouraged and a little disappointed," said McClain.

Pastor McClain says the church has been in neighborhood, supporting the community near 34th and Ralston for 50 years, and admits the theft is upsetting.

"It is sad and it is frustrating. As a pastor in this community, it’s sad to see people are vandalizing innocent people and taking away from churches," said McClain.

Pastor McClain has led the church for more than a decade and couldn't recall ever being victimized before. He offered a prayer and message for the crooks responsible.

"We love everybody and accept everyone, but things of this nature are not tolerable. We pray for whoever would steal from the house of God. That is a terrible thing," said McClain.

The stolen A-C units were worth several thousand dollars, and even with insurance, replacing them can be a costly hassle.

"It is extremely expensive, especially for a church that's puts a lot of money into the community. It takes away from what we set out to do as a ministry," said McClain.

So far no arrests have been made. As always, anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

