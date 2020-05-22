Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, DNR announces re-opening of campgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced campgrounds, property-operated cabins and many park swimming beaches are re-opening in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Some amenities like playgrounds and public outdoor park pools will remain closed.

Beginning Thursday, people could also reserve a campsite or cabin by visiting camp.IN.gov. DNR did report Glendale campgrounds and the campground at J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area are flooded.

People can visit camp stores, saddle barns, and boat rentals, though some may have limited hours over the weekend.

Park officials said visitors can get lake permits, horse tags, and off-road cycling permits at the entrance gates or by visiting ShopINStateParks.com.

You can find much more information by visiting, www.in.gov/dnr.