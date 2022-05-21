INDIANAPOLIS — US Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack will be traveling on Sunday to Indianapolis to help welcome the arrival of a large shipment of baby formula being flown to the state’s capital.

The first shipment of Nestle-manufactured formula brought from Switzerland is scheduled to arrive Sunday in central Indiana in hopes of easing supply issues, the White House said.

The shipment, part of Operation Fly Formula, will come to Plainfield. President Joe Biden launched the effort in order to get more formula into stores as the supply tightens nationwide.

Families have been worried for weeks about a baby formula shortage that has left shelves empty and prompted families to pool resources in order to find it.

The shipment set to arrive in Plainfield includes the equivalent of 1.5 million 8 oz. bottles of three different kinds of hypo-allergenic formula for children with cow’s milk protein allergy.

Roughly 246 pallets are expected to arrive in Indiana. Once here, it will be shipped for distribution to formula companies to help areas of the country with significant shortages.