AG releases final report on investigation into fetal remains found at Indiana doctor’s properties

FILE – This Sept. 17, 2014, file photo shows Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will preside over the mass burial Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, of more than 2,400 fetuses found last year at the suburban Chicago home of Klopfer, one of the Midwest’s most prolific abortion doctors, days after he died. (South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

Attorney General Curtis Hill announced the investigation into former Indiana abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer has concluded, and no criminal charges will likely be filed.

Dr. Klopfer’s family discovered medically preserved fetal remains in his garage in Will County, Illinois, following his death on September 3, 2019.

Local law enforcement then conducted a search on the property and found more than 2,200 medically preserved remains, as well as thousands of records from Klopfer’s medical practice.

The remains are believed to be from Klopfer’s medical practices in Indiana from 2000 to 2003 in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. All three clinics are now closed.

According to investigators, the doctor did not properly dispose of the remains as required by Indiana law nor did he arrange for appropriate disposition of patient health records.

No one is believed to have assisted the late Dr. Klopfer in his actions, and since he is no longer living — he cannot be charged with a crime or medical misconduct.

Attorney General Hill says because of those reasons, he does not recommend criminal charges or licensing actions.

“This horrific ordeal is exactly why we need strong laws to ensure the dignified disposition of fetal remains. I was humbled to provide these precious babies a proper burial in South Bend,” said Hill in a release. “We hope the results of our investigation provide much-needed closure to everyone who has been impacted by this gruesome case.”

