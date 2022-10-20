Temperatures Thursday morning dropped to the coolest they’ve been since late March. Indianapolis hit 28° under clear skies while some outlying areas dropped to the mid and lower 20s. However, our winds have shifted out of the southwest. Therefore, our temperatures will warm quickly over the next few days. After three consecutive nights with lows near freezing, temperatures won’t be as chilly overnight with lows near 40°.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8pm Thursday. Low humidity combined with dry, windy conditions has lead to a higher fire danger. Any fires that develop will spread quickly and outdoor burning is not recommended. Our weather conditions will be the same for the next several days and additional Red Flag Warnings are likely to be issued.

Get ready for some very mild weather across central Indiana. Abundant sunshine on Friday afternoon will bring above average temperatures in the low 70s to the area. By the weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, more than 15° above average.

October has been a very dry month with less than tenth of an inch of rain so far. A change comes early next week when our next weather system will bring a daily chance for much needed rain arrives to the area. Up to a half-inch if rain is likely and the cold front associated with this system will send temperatures back to more seasonal levels next week.

Friday will be a breezy, mild day.

This has been a dry season so far, but rain is coming next week.

October has been a cool month and a warm up is on the way for the weekend.