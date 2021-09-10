Afghanistan’s arc from 9/11 to today: Once hopeful, now sad

The arc of Afghanistan’s future from the Sept. 11 attacks to today ran from early hope to despair as the United States-led coalition that toppled the Taliban two decades ago left a void for the militants to reclaim the country as it withdrew U.S. troops.

On November 13, 2001, the sun had just begun to rise over the Hindu Kush Mountains when the Taliban disappeared from Kabul, the battered capital of Afghanistan.

The arrival of the U.S.-led coalition weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks ended a repressive, religiously radical regime that had more in common with the sixth century than the 21st.

The militants imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law from 1996 until 2001, where girls were denied education. Women were confined to their homes or, when in public, inside the all-encompassing burqa. Men were told to wear beards. Television was banned, as was all music but religious chants.

America was still reeling from the horrific terrorist attacks of two months earlier, when planes flown by al-Qaida terrorists crashed into three iconic buildings and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 people. The perpetrators and their leader, Osama bin Laden, were somewhere in Afghanistan, sheltered by the Taliban. The mission: Find him. Bring him to justice.

In those post-2001 months and years Kathy Gannon, the Associated Press News Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan, said Afghans at the time believed in the power of the new foreigners could bring to their poor country.

“For them, it was probably the most hope they’ve ever had for their future after different changes of regimes, because every time one regime would leave, they’d always say maybe this would be better,” Gannon said.

“So there is a great deal of hope, I think, that greeted the arrival not of the Northern Alliance people who were allied with the US led coalition, but the US led coalition and the different world powers,” she added. “They thought that this was their chance at a better future.”

The war in Afghanistan lasted two decades, claimed more than 2,400 American lives, and cost the U.S. billions of dollars. Gannon said the U.S. strategy shifted over time and became confused, ranging from counter terrorism missions to nation-building and training Afghan Security Forces.

“I think a big thing for Afghanistan and its trajectory was also when the Iraq war, because that certainly the attention then was was drawn away and in Afghanistan was largely handed over to the Northern Alliance people to run in any way they saw fit, which then brought in that corruption. And it certainly fueled by the massive amounts of dollars that were brought in in those first few years,” said Gannon who has covered the region for more than three decades.

“It was a CIA-led operation. Hamid Karzai, the president at the time, admittedly said suitcases of money came in,” Gannon added. “So I think that was the beginning almost of the of the end in terms of that corruption and a lack of good governance, which I think really hurt the next 20 years of development.”

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2001 file photo, a column of Taliban fighters go through the front line in the village of Amirabad, northern Afghanistan, as hundreds of Taliban defected to the northern alliance, paving the way for the fall of Kunduz where several thousand foreign fighters are thought to remain. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2001 file photo, Northern Alliance soldiers watch as U.S. air strikes pound Taliban positions in Kunduz province near the town of Khanabad, Afghanistan. It has been 20 years since Taliban-led Afghanistan fell to a U.S.-led coalition in the months after the Sept. 11 attacks. For Afghans, that means 20 years of change. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

FILE – In this March 21, 2006 file photo, men play the traditional game Buzkashi in Kabul, Afghanistan, in a special match held as part of celebrations for the New Year. According the solar calendar used in Afghanistan, the year is 1385. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2001 file photo, an Afghan anti-Taliban fighter pops up from his tank to spot a U.S. warplane bombing al-Qaida fighters in the White Mountains of Tora Bora in Afghanistan. Anti-Taliban forces and U.S. warplanes continued to hit the Tora Bora mountains and the al-Qaida fighters occupying the area. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2013 file photo, police officers smoke a water pipe as they enjoy a quiet moment at their checkpoint overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

FILE – In this July 12, 2010 file photo, people walk through a market in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan.. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2006 file photo, a Canadian soldier, and a soldier from the Afghan National Army, behind wall, walk along a destroyed grape drying silo at the Canadian base near the town of Zhari in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan. The holes in the wall are for mounting sticks for drying grapes. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2009 file photo, a child watches military vehicles of 5th Striker Brigades drive past his village on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, about 100 kilometers (63 miles) southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2013 file photo, Afghan Army soldiers participate in morning exercises at a training facility in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2010 file photo, children play on a market cart in the old part of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

FILE – In this Sept, 8, 2012 file photo, Afghans carry a wreath of flowers during a ceremony commemorating the 11th anniversary of the death of Ahmad Shah Massoud in Kabul, Afghanistan. The charismatic Northern Alliance commander was killed in an al-Qaida suicide bombing two days before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Urdu writing on wreath reads, “From the Gulam Haidar Khan High School.” (AP Photo/Ahmad Jamshid, File)

FILE – In this May 13, 2013 file photo, a boy flies his kite on a hill overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan. Kite flying was banned during the Taliban regime. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 27, 2010 file photo, a woman carries water in a plastic container as she ascends a slope on the way towards her home in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2011 file photo, a balloon seller riding a bicycle looks towards a woman holding hands with two young girls at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2010 file photo, U.S. Air Force pararescue members ride in the back of their medevac helicopter with the American flag draped over bodies of U.S. soldiers who were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2010 file photo, First Sgt. Yomen English, of Brookland, Ark., with India company, 3rd Battalion 5th Marines, First Marine Division, talks to a boy during a patrol, in Sangin, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

FILE – In this May 11, 2009 file photo, soldiers from the U.S. Army First Battalion, 26th Infantry take defensive positions at firebase Restrepo after receiving fire from Taliban positions in the Korengal Valley of Afghanistan’s Kunar Province. Spc. Zachary Boyd of Fort Worth, Texas, left, was wearing “I love NY” boxer shorts after rushing from his sleeping quarters to join his fellow platoon members, at right, Spc. Cecil Montgomery of Many, La., and Jordan Custer of Spokan, Wash., center. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

FILE – In this July 30, 2010 file photo, a U.S. medevac helicopter arrives for Spc. Jeremy Kuehl, 24, of Altoona, Iowa, from the 1-320th Alpha Battery, 2nd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division, who was seriously wounded when he stepped on an improvised mine near Command Outpost Nolen, in the volatile Arghandab Valley of Kandahar, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

FILE – In this June 24, 2010 file photo, farmers harvest wheat outside Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, U.S. soldiers stand guard along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. Helicopters are landing at the embassy as diplomatic vehicles are leaving the compound amid the Taliban advance on the Afghan capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, aircrew assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron assist qualified evacuees boarding a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

The running of the country was handed to Washington’s Afghan allies, many of whom had destroyed Kabul with their bitter feuding when they last ruled. Under their corruption, the country devolved into a collection of fiefdoms that enriched local warlords and led to the Taliban’s rise.

The Afghan military that would collapse in the wake of Taliban advances in 2021 began existence with its recruits often more loyal to a warlord than the army itself. Training was barely eight weeks for new, generally uneducated men. Building the Afghan army was often likened to repairing an aircraft midflight.

So across Afghanistan, quickly and understandably, it started: The defeated Taliban began to re-emerge. And it kept getting worse.

“I think there were a lot of opportunities and that were squandered and a lot of signs that were ignored that allowed governance to deteriorate… to the point that it did,” Gannon said. “Many people will say this wasn’t for the Taliban to win. It was for the Afghan government to lose successive governments to lose.”

The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan just before the August 31 evacuation deadline, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

“Their desperation to leave in many ways is they have so much hope when all the international community came,” Gannon said. “And I think for a lot of people, they feel like if Afghanistan is in such a mess after 20 years with all these international people there, all this money and it still is a mess and maybe even worse than when they came in, then what hope is there for tomorrow? And I think that’s really sort of the the for me, the saddest legacy for Afghans and for the last 20 years.”