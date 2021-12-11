AES working to restore power after overnight severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS — AES is working to restore power after thousands of people were impacted by an overnight severe weather outbreak.

As of the time of this report, 6,481 people were without power in the Indianapolis area. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, AES said they were working to restore power for more than 11,000 customers.

The latest assessment from AES indicates restoration efforts will continue through Sunday evening. AES reports their restoration efforts are being hindered by continued severe wind.

AES also reports damaged equipment and a lot of incidents across Indianapolis.

We will provide updates as they become available.