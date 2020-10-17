Adult, 2 children seriously injured in crash on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash on Indy’s near northwest side that left an adult and 2 children injured Friday evening.

The crash happened in the area of West 35th Street and Dr. MLK Jr. Street just after 8 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. The injured children and adult were in one of the vehicles.

Police say one of the children was left unconscious after the crash. One of the other occupants of the vehicle was trapped inside.

The injued adult was transported to an area hospital while the children were transported to a children’s hospital in serious condition.

