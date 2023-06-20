INDIANAPOLIS — Indy park leaders gathered at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park to discuss the future of surveillance cameras in outdoor spaces.

In late May, two Indy parks received surveillance cameras after a string of park violence across the city.

The reason a mobile camera is at MLK Park is due to more than 40 rounds being fired at the basketball court on May 30th.

“In the last year or two, hearing the number of gunshots has gone up, and certainly that has been some violence along the park,” said Kennedy-King neighborhood resident, Paul Childress.

Childress lives by the park and says the 360 camera in the middle of the park is a benefit, and he’s not the only one.

“That way, you know what is going on, and people know if you see something, the camera got you,” said resident, Christopher Allen.

One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting in late May.

Nearly a month later, Indy Parks and Recreation leaders met behind closed doors to discuss the future of safety in the park.

FOX59 was not allowed inside, but an Indy Parks and Recreation Representative said they want to add more cameras.

“You have kids that want to come out and play and people that want to walk on a nice day like today. So, of course, we need more cameras to see what is going on in your neighborhood,” said Allen.

The representative said they would like to have cameras placed so you can see every inch of the park, but they are working on funding for the cameras and for the electricity they would require.

“Anything that helps the park be used more would be a benefit. It is a beautiful park. It is in a great location, so anything we can do to get people out would be great,” said Childress.

FOX59 was told MLK Park is not the only one in discussion for more cameras. The current mobile surveillance camera will not be moved anytime soon.

“I hope they do better for us, protecting the neighborhood and the kids. That is the most important thing,” said Allen.