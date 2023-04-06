INDIANAPOLIS — Actress Nia Long will be the featured speaker at the 2023 Steward Speakers Annual Gala. The celebratory evening will end the 2023 speaker season, “Arts ‘n Culture and the African American Influence.”

The Gala will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Indianapolis Marriot Downtown at 350 W. Maryland St. Indianapolis, Ind.

Long is an award winning actress who most recently played alongside actors Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in the Netflix movie You People. She is known for her work on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Best Man series, and Big Momma’s House, among many other movies and television shows in her decades long career.

Nia Long arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at The Regency Theatre at Westwood Village in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Tickets start at $75 for one Gala Lecture Ticket that includes the lecture only, and goes up to $300 for a Gala VIP ticket that includes one reserved event seat and VIP reception. Tickets can be purchased here.

There are also multiple sponsorship opportunities that range in price from $2,500 to $25,000, which include several tickets along with varying degrees of promotional material to be displayed. IUPUI is the title sponsor of the annual Steward Speakers lecture series events.

The Steward Speaker series was founded in November 1986 by Matthew Steward. The mission of the organization is to, “inform, inspire, and invoke action by fostering meaningful dialogue and cultural exchanges,” according to the Steward Speakers website.