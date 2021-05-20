Actor, comedian Sinbad to headline downtown Indy cancer support benefit

INDIANAPOLIS–Actor and comedian Sinbad has been announced as the headliner when Cancer Support Community Central Indiana (CSC) hosts Laughing Matters, its 21st annual comedy fundraiser.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre located in downtown Indianapolis.

Organizers said Laughing Matters has become one of the premiere fundraisers in the Indianapolis area and Sinbad is “an epic addition to the list of celebrity comedians that have supported this event.”

“Cancer Support Community is thrilled with the prospect of being able to hold an in-person event in 2021,” said CSC President and CEO Eric Richards. “Our organization provides free support services for those impacted by cancer in our community and we could not offer the support we do without funds raised through events like Laughing Matters.”

The CSC event features a reception with complimentary cocktails, dinner, a silent auction, and a meet-and-greet with Sinbad for VIP guests.

For safety, local guidelines surrounding Covid-19 will be followed. Seating will be limited.

VIP tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at CancerSupportIndy.org.

About Cancer Support Community:

Cancer Support Community (CSC), servicing Central Indiana for the past 25 years, was founded as The Wellness Community-Central Indiana in 1995. Operating from the Paulsen Family Center, 5150 W. 71st St., Indianapolis, CSC is a member of a global organization that provides the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer through a network of 50 licensed Affiliates, more than 120 satellite locations and vibrant online and telephone communities, touching more than one million people each year worldwide.