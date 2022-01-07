Acrobatic dancers to take flight on the side of Salesforce Tower as part of CFP festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game is fast approaching, and with that comes a host of events. If you look up at the Salesforce Tower on the weekend before the game, you may just catch one of them.

Bandaloop is a vertical dance troop that has performed on buildings all across the world. Their act combines dance choreography with climbing and repelling. They will perform along the side of Salesforce Tower as an opening act for the Doja Cat concert. The troop has performed on bridges, cliffs and buildings. They have been spotted in 320 locations from Boston to Manhattan to Shanghai.

“Bandaloop performs twenty to thirty times a year. How many chances do you get to see vertical dancers on the side of a 50 story building?” asked Host Committee spokesperson Lisa Vielee. “They will be performing between the opening and headlining acts each night.”

These performers are first and foremost trained dancers, however they are eventually trained to climb. The act is as elegant as it is thrilling.

“We like to say fear is in the passenger seat on Bandaloop. It’s not out of the car, it’s right there with us.,” smiled Bandaloop executive director Thomas Cavanaugh. “If you don’t have fear, you have a problem.”

The dance team will continue performing rehearsals in the coming days. You may just be able to spot them on the southwest corner of the tower.