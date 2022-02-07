ACLU sues AG Rokita for barring journalist from news conferences

INDIANAPOLIS — The ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz. Rokita denied Shabazz from attending his news conference, for credentialed media only, on October 14. Rokita’s office released a statement saying Shabazz was not an actual journalist and was merely a gossip columnist.

Shabazz has covered Indiana government for almost two decades and does regular appearances as a contributor on IN Focus, the weekly political show airing on FOX59/CBS4. The ACLU says Shabazz has media credentials from the Indiana Department of Administration.

“As the complaint notes, the Attorney General’s decision to ban Mr. Shabazz is based on either personal antipathy or on the opinion that Mr. Shabazz’s reporting is too ‘liberal,’ or perhaps based on both. In either event, the Attorney General’s decision to ban Mr. Shabazz from press events is not viewpoint neutral. Blocking a journalist from attending a press conference because one does not agree with their reporting is a clear violation of the First Amendment,” said ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk.

Shabazz is still banned from AG Rokita’s news conferences.

We reached out to Attorney General Todd Rokita for comment and have not heard back.