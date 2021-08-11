Accusations of racism prompts foundation to halt Indianapolis Public Library funding

INDIANAPOLIS– The Central Indiana Community Foundation has halted funding for the Indianapolis Public Library after several employees have come forward accusing the library of racism and discrimination.

During a public board meeting on May 24, former employee Bree Flannely attempted to share her experiences with racism during her employment.

Flannely was then muted by board of trustees President Jose Salinas.

That’s when two other board members quickly jumped in, demanding Flannely be given a chance to speak.

“I had tried really hard to not go to the public,” Flannelly said.

Flannelly said she spoke with library leadership numerous times in the month leading up to the meeting but was brushed off.

Before quitting in February, Flannelly said she witnessed racist remarks made on several occasions by library staff.

“It made me feel like my humanity wouldn’t be respected,” Flannely said.

“When we were going through things, we had no way to bring that up with supervisors,” said Stephen Lane, an employee at Central Library.

“We’re just learning more and more about the issues and it’s just shocking,” said Michael Torres, a current employee and president of the Library Workers Union.

The union is now calling for Salinas and IndyPL CEO Jackie Nytes to resign.

We reached out to the library about these accusations and they issued this statement, saying in part, “Improving the working situation for all of our employees must be our focus now, and we appreciate those who have called attention to that.”