After a slow start to winter with only 2″ of snow so far, 7.6″ below average, we will see several chances for accumulating snow this week. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. We could see some patchy rain and a mix this evening but widespread precipitation is not expected until after 10 p.m. Not everyone gets snow tonight but those that do will see accumulation. Up to 1″ of snow is likely in the I-70 corridor by 7am. North of I-70, in the advisory area, 1″-3″ of snow are likely.

There is some uncertainty on exactly where the rain/snow line will setup and a slight shift in it will vary greatly how much snow we see closer to Indianapolis. All snow that falls in central Indiana will be quickly replaced by rain in the morning. While there will be numerous slick spots very early Tuesday morning, snow will change to rain during the rush hour, so most roads will be wet, not icy. Rain will be heavy during the day and up to an inch of rain is likely.

Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 40s Tuesday afternoon with winds gusting up to 35 mph. After a lull in the precipitation Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will fall in the evening and scattered snow showers will return. Additional light accumulations are possible and this will lead to slick spots early Wednesday morning. Snow showers will continue through Wednesday and we’ll have a cloudy, dry Thursday.

Another rain/snow mix will arrive Friday when a stronger weather system moves our way. The mix will change to snow Friday night and continue into Saturday. It’s too early to forecast exact amounts but heavier snow accumulations should be expected this weekend, followed by arctic air that will linger into next week.

