Indianapolis has only had.1″ of snow this season but our second measurable snow of the season is on the way. A weakening storm system to our southwest will bring us rain and snow late tonight and into the weekend. We could see some patchy areas of a wintry mix, or even light snow during the late evening hours. However, no significant impacts are expected until after Midnight. Widespread snow showers will sweep across central Indiana into Saturday morning. This will come down as a heavy wet snow with only light accumulations expected by early Saturday. Areas of 1″ of snow or less are favorable for this system but some isolated areas may see a little more than 1″. Be cautious of slick spots on the roadways.

The snow will taper off by lunchtime and we’ll stay cloudy and cold in the afternoon. Another light rain/snow mix will develop Saturday night through Sunday, but no further accumulation is expected.

Next week will be a very active week of weather. After a cool, dry Monday with highs near 40°, Our next weather system will bring us rain Tuesday. Rain, that will change to snow Tuesday night through Wednesday. Our work week will end with with rain and snow in the forecast for Friday.

