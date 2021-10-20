Speed possibly a factor in deadly crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating what led to a single-car crash in Lawrence, that left one person dead Wednesday night.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 71st Street and Lee Road.

Lawrence police say the car was going north when it missed a turn and hit a utility pole. Power in the area was affected.

Investigators say they think that speed may have been a factor and it does not appear that alcohol was involved.

There was only the one person in the car that crashed.

They did not provide details about the victim at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.