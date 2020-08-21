Abandoned building becomes near east side drive-in theatre for art

INDIANAPOLIS — Drive-In movies are becoming the rage during the pandemic and some savvy east side creators are bringing the trend to local art.

“Because of COVID we really had to be creative and entrepreneurial about how we thought about delivering a lot of programming arts and other things included,” explains Joanna Nixon 10th East Art Director, “We’ve got this building here, and we know that drive-in movies are very popular right now.”

They are turning an abandoned building near 10th and Dearborn into a video art drive-in theatre. It’s free every night from 9 pm to 11 pm. Watchers can hear the sound through their radio at 87.9.

“We wanted to take this underutilized building and create an opportunity where they can experience video artwork in a neighborhood setting,” Nixon adds before describing what people can expect to see, “Storytelling, or you’re going to see kind of a series of maybe images that don’t make sense, but are beautifully presented.”

The little drive-in will feature eight artists who are both local and national, and some have won international awards or been shown at film festivals. It’s all pushed out of a window through a projector. The project is part of a string of installations made possible through John Boner Neighborhood Centers and grants from the Lilly Endowment.

“I kind of see people walking down 10th street that kind of do a double-take,” laughs Nixon, “Typically you see video art in museums and galleries; you don’t see it on the street corner.”

The parking lot can fit several cars, and the videos last eight to thirty minutes. The work will show from now through October 1.