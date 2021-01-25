A Winter Weather Advisory this evening; Rain and snow showers are likely through Tuesday

A strong area of low pressure to our south brought light ice and snow accumulations that caused icy roads. A warm layer in the mid-atmosphere combined with colder air above and below spread a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to central Indiana Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for most of the state during the day and will continue across north central Indiana through 9pm. Expect a freezing rain/rain mix through the evening and as temperatures rise, our mixed precipitation, will change to light rain and continue overnight.

A very active weather pattern will be with us this week. Rain and snow showers are likely Tuesday and we’ll have more snow showers late Wednesday. After a dry Thursday and Friday, rain will develop Saturday. We’ll have a rain/snow mix Sunday that will change to snow by Monday.

Central Indiana saw a variety of winter precipitation Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 9pm.

We’ll have a mix of freezing rain and rain this evening.

Our mixed precipitation will change to rain overnight.

Low temperatures will hover near freezing overnight.

We’ll have rain and snow showers on Tuesday.

Highs will rise above freezing Tuesday.