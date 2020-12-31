A Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana; Freezing rain is likely Friday morning

Central Indiana will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3am until 11am Friday and 2021 will begin with freezing rain.

A strong storm system will move up from the south and spread heavy moisture into the cold air we have in place. Up to a tenth on inch of ice will accumulate mainly north of I-70 through Friday morning. By lunchtime temperatures will be warm enough to support a change over to rain. We’ll have up to an inch of rain, with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour as the system moves through the state.

For the weekend, Saturday looks dry with a chance for snow on Sunday.

A southern storm system is moving toward central Indiana.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Freezing rain is likely in Indianapolis by 7am.

Freezing rain changes over to rain by lunchtime.

The heaviest ice accumulation will be north of I-70.

Expect gusty winds Friday as the front passes.

Rain will continue through Friday afternoon.

Up ti an inch of rain is likely Friday.

Friday will be a milder day.