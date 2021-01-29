A Winter Storm Watch for north central Indiana this weekend

South central Indian saw heavy snow on Wednesday. Now, it’s north central Indiana’s turn to get in on the action. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northern half of Indiana. The watch will be in effect from Saturday night, through the day Sunday, through Sunday night.

There are three main tracks for winter storms that affect central Indiana. Most of our systems move in from the Canadian Plains and often bring 1-3″ of snow. The systems that originate to out usually bring heavier moisture and we’ll deal with one of those systems this weekend.

A strong area of low pressure will move up from the southwest and spread heavy moisture into the cold air in place across the Hoosier state. This will be our biggest winter storm of the season so far and will affect a larger area.

A rain/snow mix will develop Saturday afternoon and continue overnight. Rain and snow showers will continue Sunday with mainly snow north of I-70 and the more in a mix in the I-70 corridor. Rain will limit accumulation amounts over the southern half to the state where 1-2″ of snow is likely. Expect 2-4″ in the I-70 corridor and 4-6″ from Lafayette to Marion to Muncie.

Our seasonal snow is almost 10″ below average.

We have had less than 4″ of snow this month.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect this weekend.

A rain snow mix develops Saturday afternoon.

A rain/ snow mix will continue Saturday night.

A rain/ snow mix will continue Sunday.

A rain/ snow mix will change to snow Sunday night.

Heavy snow is likely this weekend.