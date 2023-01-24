A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1am until 7pm Wednesday. Clouds will thicken tonight and we will stay dry until after midnight. The storm system will arrives in our southern counties as a rain/snow mix. The precipitation will quickly advance north through the early morning hours and change over to snow. Heavy snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour will reduce visibility and lead to difficult travel conditions.

The morning commute will feature heavy snow, gusty winds and limited visibility, so use extra caution if you must travel. Snow will start ease by lunchtime but we’ll see scattered snow showers and gusty winds throughout the afternoon.

Widespread snow of more than 3″ is expected across central Indiana with a heavier, wide band of snow impacting the heart of the state. Some locations could see as much as 8″ of snowfall by Wednesday evening. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds will likely lead to widespread power outages at times during the day.

Scattered light, snow showers will continue at times as we head through Thursday and Friday. We keep the snowy pattern around as rain changing to snow will be back by the end of the weekend.

