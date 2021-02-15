Winter Storm Warning continues for Indiana overnight

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is likely with snowfall rates of 1” to 2” per hour through the evening and into the first part of the overnight hours. Snow will quickly pile up, and strong wind gusts will allow the light, fluffy snow to drift over roads. Also prepare for low visibility, especially within the heavier bands tonight.

Much of central Indiana may see 7” to 10” of snow with locally higher amounts east/southeast of Indianapolis. The cities of Columbus, Muncie, New Castle, Shelbyville Richmond and Rushville will see 10” to 13” by the end of the event. Snow will taper off after 2 a.m., and we’ll have a few lingering flurries on Tuesday.

More snow will develop late Tuesday through Wednesday, and accumulation is likely. We’ll stay dry and cold Friday and Saturday and more snow is likely Sunday.

Temperatures have been below freezing for the past 10 days.

