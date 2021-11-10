A windy, wet Veterans Day for central Indiana

This has been a wet fall so far. Since September first we had almost 13″ of rain, more than 5″ above average. So far this month central Indiana has not had an rain but that will soon change.

A strong cold front will move across the state Thursday. Ahead of the front temperatures will rise into the 60s and winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely as the front passes. Behind the front temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon. Skies will clear Thursday night and we’ll have a a cooler Friday with highs in the 40s.

Over the weekend we’ll stay chilly with lows below freezing and highs near 40 degrees. The average date of first snow for central Indiana is November 19th. We’ll have a chance for light precipitation Saturday and Sunday and rain mixed with a few flurries will be possible.

This has been a wet season so far.

Rain moves in by lunchtime Thursday.

Expect gusty winds Thursday.

Heavy rain will continue Thursday afternoon.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Thursday.

Temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon.

Expect much colder weather this weekend.