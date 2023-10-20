A cold front moved across the state Friday morning and brought a few showers. Cloudy, windy, cool weather was the rule for the day. Dress for temperatures near 50 degrees for high school football games tonight. While conditions are looking to be mainly dry, it will be chilly.

So far this year, we’ve had 22 wet weekend and 18 dry weekends. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun Saturday with southwesterly and westerly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Another cold front will move across the state Saturday night. A few isolated showers will be possible late in the afternoon through the evening, but the showers will be few and far between.

The Colts are home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It will be a bright, cool day with high temperatures near 60°. After a fall-like weekend, a warm up will come our way next week. We’ll have a streak of sunny days with highs in the 70s by Tuesday.

Hurricane Tammy has formed in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are now up to 75 mph, a 15 mph increase over the past 24 hours. Hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to140 miles. Tammy will make landfall in the northern Leeward Islands as a Category One Hurricane with 75 mph winds Saturday morning. Up to 12 inches of rain is expected.

This has been a dry fall so far.

This will be a cool weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday and Sunday will be dry.

This has been a warm month and another warm up is on the way.

Hurricane Tammy will landfall Saturday in the northern Leeward Islands before turning to the east.