The average high this time of year is 62°. For the second day in a row central Indiana saw high temperatures in the 70s Wednesday afternoon. We’ll keep the warmth around for several more days as our extended stretch of 70° temperatures is expected to last until the end of the work week. We’ll have a cloudy, windy day of weather for Thursday with a chance for rain Thursday night.

A daily chance for rain will start Friday and continue through early next week. Heavier rain will develop and become more widespread late Saturday night. A stalled front will keep us soggy for the second half of the weekend with rain on Sunday and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and in the upper 50s on Sunday. When the front finally passes, it will leave us with much cooler air to close October. Temperatures will dive well below average. We’ll have highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday and we could see our first flurries of the season early next week.

Thursday will be a windy, mild day.

We’ll have a cloudy Thursday with evening showers.

A daily chance for rain starts Friday.

Temperatures will cool down this weekend.

We’ll have a chilly Halloween, the coldest in six years.