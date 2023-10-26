Central Indiana will have one more mild day before a weather pattern change takes place. High temperatures will be in the 70s Friday. A few spotty showers will be possible early with more rain in the evening. We’ll also have a chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Keep this in mind for your Friday night plans. If you’re sitting in the stands at any high school football games, this may impact you.

So far this year we’ve have 19 dry weekends and 22 wet weekends and this will be a wet weekend. We’ve only had half of our normal October rainfall and most of the state is in Moderate Drought. So we really need the rain. Computer models are predicting up to an inch of rain through Monday.

Along with the rain we are going to see a major shift in our temperatures. This has been a mild month so far with eight, sixty-degree days and eight, seventy-degree days. Much cooler air will move with our next weather system. Expect highs near 60 degrees this weekend before temperatures tumble next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will feel like late November with highs in the mid-40s and lows near freezing. We could even see our first flurries of the season as we open November on Wednesday.

Friday will be a cloudy, windy, mild day with scattered showers.

Thunderstorms will develop Friday evening.

This will be a wet weekend.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend.

This will be the coldest Halloween in six years.

Fall colors across central Indiana have reached their peak.