So far January has been mild with temperatures running 13 degrees above average. For the past 16 days temperatures in Indianapolis have been above average. Now, things are going to get back to where they should be for this time of year. A cold front brought an inch of rain Thursday and behind the front a significant cool down in on the way.

As the colder air works in this evening, the moisture left behind will be squeezed out in the form of flurries or light snow showers. Not much accumulation is expected, although some may get a dusting, and a few slick spots will be possible on the roads Friday morning.

We transition to a great weekend with lots of sunshine and a brand new warmup. Temperatures will be back near 50° Sunday afternoon. After a dry weekend we’ll have more rain moving in Monday.

January has been a mild month so far. Ahead of a cold front we had an inch of rain across the state today.

Snow showers are likely Friday.

Friday will be a much colder day with gusty winds.

Temperatures will moderate this weekend.