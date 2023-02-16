A strong cold front has moved across central Indiana this evening and temperatures have fallen quickly. At 4pm the temperature was 58°, but by 10pm we were 20° colder. Ahead of the front we saw heavy rain south of I-70 and temperatures in the 50s. Behind the front we’ll have overnight lows in the 20s and highs near freezing Friday afternoon. A few flurries are likely through Friday morning before skies clear in the afternoon. The return to winter will be brief as a new warmup gets underway for the weekend. The temperatures will rise back to the mid 50s by Sunday and the weekend remains dry. More unsettled weather returns next week with daily chance for rain through midweek.

A strong cold front brought rain and gusty winds Thursday.

Expect clouds and flurries Friday morning but skies will clear in the afternoon

Friday will be a cold, windy day.

February has been a mild, wet month. Expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures this weekend.