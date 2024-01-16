The temperature in Indianapolis has been below 32° since 11pm Friday for a total of 90 consecutive hours below freezing as of 5pm Tuesday. We’ll stay cold tonight with lows near 0° with wind chill -10° to -15°. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 9pm tonight until 9am Wednesday. Winds shift out of the southwest Wednesday and temperatures will climb to the 20s. This will be a major improvement, but winds will be gusty, near 30 mph and wind chills will be in the lower teens at the warmest part of the day.

A cold front will bring another shot of cold air along with snow showers Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will return this weekend ,but the cold snap will continue. It’s not until Monday that we have a shot at temperatures rising above freezing.

January has been a cold month so far.

January has been a wet month so far.

Temperatures will stay below freezing for the next four days.