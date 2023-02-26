Indianapolis has had five days with measurable precipitation this month. Over those five days we had received over two inches of rain. A strong storm system will move in from the Great Plains and bring up to an inch of rain through 5pm Monday. In addition to rain, gusty winds are likely. According to the Storm Prediction Center there is a slight risk for severe storms Monday. The main threat for severe storms will be from 7am through 1pm. Damaging straight-line winds will be the main severe weather threat and a Windy Advisory will be in effect from 7am until 7pm Monday for wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

This will be a mild week with daytime highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. After a wet Monday, we’ll stay dry through Wednesday evening. Another round of rain will fall Wednesday night through Thursday. Colder air will move in Thursday night and rain and snow showers will be likely through Friday.

Showers and storms will develop before sunrise and there is a severe weather threat for Monday.

The strongest storms will soak the state Monday morning.

Scattered storm will continue Monday afternoon.

Monday will be a mild day with up to an inch of rain.

February has been a mild, wet month and this will be a mild, wet week.