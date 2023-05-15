This past weekend was our tenth, wet weekend, of the year so far. The half-inch of rain that fell in Indianapolis pushed our monthly total above one inch, but we are still almost an inch below average for the month. We’ll stay dry through the evening, before a storm system to our south moves north, and spreads rain across the state by sunrise.

The heaviest rain will fall Tuesday morning and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely for the I-70 corridor with heavier amounts of rain south of I-70 where up to an inch of rain is likely. The rainfall and cloud cover will keep temperatures on the cooler side tomorrow. Highs are projected to stay below 70° around central Indiana. Once the rain moves out late Tuesday afternoon, there will be improvements to the forecast.

By midweek, high pressure will build across the Ohio Valley. We’ll have sunny skies with highs near 70° for Wednesday and Thursday. As a cold front approaches, scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon. Rain will continue through Saturday morning and, after a wet start, most of the upcoming weekend will be dry.

This has been a dry month so far.

Showers are likely Tuesday with a few storms south of I-70.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70. Severe storms are not expected.

We’ll see a slight warm up this week.