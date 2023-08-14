Take the umbrella with you Monday. We will have showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day.

A warm front lifting through the state will bring additional rainfall through the morning hours. This will quickly be followed by a cold front that will bring more rain and thunderstorm activity this afternoon. With an area of low pressure spinning overhead and the cold front moving through, a few of the storms during the second half of the day could be on the strong to severe side. Cloud cover will be a large factor in how intense storm activity could be. If we’re able to keep more cloud cover through the afternoon, storm activity will be lessened and heavy rainfall will be more favorable. If more sunshine breaks through, then that will allow more instability to develop and storm activity will have a greater to potential to have a few strong, possibly severe storms. If we do see strong storm development, all severe weather threats are possible but a damaging wind threat will be the most favorable. Unfortunately, with the spin in the atmosphere, that leaves a rotating storm threat in the mix too.

Temperatures are starting off rather mild this Monday morning. We’re in the upper 60s and lower 70s. However, with the cloud cover and rain, the thermometer won’t move much today. Temperatures will only peak in the upper 70s this afternoon.

With the passage of the cold front later today, a northwesterly wind flow will keep temperatures at more of an early fall-like feel for the next couple days. We’ll see a few showers Tuesday with temperatures only rising to the mid 70s on breezy northwest winds. We turn brighter Wednesday, but temperatures remain below average, only rising to the upper 70s in most locations. We flip the switch by the weekend back to a more mid-August feel as temperatures will take a turn to above average levels with many spots flirting with 90° by the end of the weekend.