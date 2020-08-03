A wet start to a mild week for central Indiana and Tropical Storm Isaias stays offshore for now

So much for the “dog days of August”. Hoosiers can expect mild temperatures for the first week of August. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms on Monday but severe weather is not expected. A quarter inch of rain or less is likely and the rain will continue into Tuesday before ending. After a wet start to the work week, sunny skies will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday and low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tropical Storm Isaias is slow moving just off the eastern Florida coast. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 miles per hour and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The storm will continue pushing up the eastern seaboard before making land fall in South Carolina Monday night as a strong tropical storm.

Showers and storms are likely Monday

Rainfall amounts will be light.

Highs will be in the 70s Monday.

Isaias will make land fall in Florida.

Isaias will make land fall in South Carolina Monday night.

Isaias will continue moving north and spread heavy rain along the Atlantic Seaboard this week.