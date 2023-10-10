It’s a frosty start for some across central Indiana Tuesday morning. A Frost Advisory is in place until 9 AM. If you have sensitive plants outside, be sure to cover them as our temperatures in many locations have already fallen to the mid 30s.

It’s not unusual to see frost this time in the season. Our average first frost date for Indianapolis is October 12th but we’ve had frost as early as the end of September. Our average first freeze date is October 23rd.

We’ll have another sunny and cool day with temperatures in the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain returns Wednesday

A warm front sliding through the state Wednesday will bring rain to the state. Scattered showers are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. By late Wednesday evening, the rain will have mostly shifted into northern Indiana, along the frontal boundary.

A brief warmup

The next few days will feature a strong warmup with temperatures near 80° Thursday and Friday. However, another cold front is set to sweep the state Friday night. That will bring rain, storms and another cooldown. High temperatures over the weekend will be back in the mid 50s.