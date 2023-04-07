We’re off to a very cold start Friday morning with patchy frost in the area. If you park outside, you may need to allow for a couple extra minutes before your morning commute to scrape some frost off your windows.

Friday afternoon will be fantastic. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising to near seasonal averages, ~60°.

There are a lot of Easter egg hunts taking place this weekend. Fortunately, the weather is cooperating. While the next couple of mornings will be rather, chilly and some frost is possible, the afternoons will be great. We’ll have a lot of sunshine around this weekend and afternoon temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will rise to the 60s.

Easter Sunday will start cold, so you’ll need the coat as you’re heading to church or for an early Easter egg hunt. The afternoon will be above average with sunshine and a high temperatures near 67°.

We have an extended dry stretch ahead with high temperatures that will build daily between not and late next week. The Indianapolis Indians return for a homestand on Tuesday, and we will have great baseball weather for it.