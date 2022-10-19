Wednesday is off to another chilly start, but improvements are getting underway in the forecast starting today. With a high of only 45° on Tuesday, Indianapolis was running nearly 20° below a average for this time of year. Sunshine and winds shifting out of the west-northwest today will allow temperatures to warm a little more this afternoon, into the lower 50s. That’s still ~12° below average for this time of year, but that’s just the start of our improvements.

Tonight will still be a cold one. With the lack of cloud cover, temperatures will fall very quickly. Those heading to the Pacers home opener should be prepared for some cold temperatures while walking to and from the game. With overnight temperatures falling to the lower 30s again, it’s possible that another freeze warning could be issued for central Indiana.

We’ll start Thursday morning off quite chilly again but with dry air in place, sunshine and winds shifting out of the southwest tomorrow, we will get quite the temperature spread from the morning into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will climb to near 60°. We keep on going from the there. Plan on dry weather, sunshine, breezy days and a continued warmup as we head toward the weekend. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be running ~12° to 14° above average.