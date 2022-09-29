A warmup is getting underway across central Indiana and we’re in for a very nice stretch of weather. It’s a chilly start again with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the lower 40s Thursday morning. Jackets are recommended when leaving your home early this morning. High pressure is in control across the region and that will keep our skies very sunny through the day. Winds are coming in from the NE, so temperatures will remain on the cooler side, in the mid to upper 60s, but that will be a few degrees warmer than where we were Wednesday afternoon. This will be a fantastic day to get out for any fall activities you may want to enjoy.

Our average high temperatures are falling fast this time of year. Today our average is 73°. By Halloween, it drops to 59°. We keep on going down to an average high of 47° by Thanksgiving and to 38° by Christmas.

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 Wednesday afternoon just south of Punta Gorda as a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour. Just before 5 A.M. Thursday morning, this storm was over Florida as and still at category 1 hurricane strength. It was then downgraded to a Tropical Storm at 5 A.M. with wind speeds of 65 mph. It will head out to the Atlantic Thursday afternoon and and then curve back toward the Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday. Tropical Storm Warnings stretch from Florida up through the Carolina coasts and a Tropical Storm Watch is in place farther inland of South Carolina, where this storm will most likely track.

The remnants from this storm are now looking most likely to stay east of Indiana. However, it will still through a few clouds our way over the weekend. Here at home, we can plan on opening October this weekend with pleasant, seasonal conditions.